PHC asks political parties to work together for redressal public grievances

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Dr. Khursheed Iqbal ordered submission of record of cases registered against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur within one week, on Thursday.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah advocate, advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Attorney General Danyal Khan and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Deputy Director Legal Abdur Rehman Afridi appeared before PHC.

During hearing Justice Shakeel Ahmed observed that political parties should put aside their differences and work together for the betterment of the nation. He emphasized that the current situation is dire, with people selling their children due to poverty and inflation. He remarked that political parties must prioritize national interests over personal gains and work together to address the country’s economic and social issues.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed observed that the increasing prices of electricity, petrol, and gas are affecting the common man. He stated that the political parties should work together to address these issues and provide relief to the people.