Chairman NAB approves two supplementary references against Sharif family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday approved to file two supplementary references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Hill Metal Establishment cases.

The NAB sources claimed that NAB will likely submit the supplementary reference on Wednesday (today) in accountability court, hearing corruption references against Sharif family.

Earlier, in January NAB has also filed a supplementary reference regarding the London properties case.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members including Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar are facing corruption cases which were filed against them on the directives of Supreme Court after the historical verdict in Panama case on July 28, 2017.

On Feb 10, the NAB summoned the former prime minister to record his statement in two supplementary references to fulfill legal requirements.

The latest references have reportedly been prepared in light of an interview given by Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hussain Nawaz, to a private news channel.

Advertisements