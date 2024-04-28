Rana Sanaullah: PML-N wants Nawaz to be party president again

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A request has been made to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), former federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PML-N Punjab CEC, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying his best to get over the financial crisis.

Flanked by Javed Lateef and Khuram Dastagir, the PML-N Punjab president said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing her best to provide the inflation-hit people with relief.

He added: “The request will be raised with Nawaz Sharif after his return from China.

“The party narrative will remain the same as approved by Nawaz Sharif.

“The PML-N will move forward under his leadership.

“We will come up to the public expectations.”