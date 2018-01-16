Counter-terror narrative to become identity of Pakistan as peace-loving nation: Khwaja Asif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif Tuesday said the national counter-terrorism narrative had made it clear before the world that Pakistani nation would no longer let terrorist elements join its ranks.

Addressing at the launch of Paigham-e-Pakistan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Foreign Minister said the narrative would become the identity of Pakistani nation as peace loving people in the comity of nations.

The national narrative against terrorism was launched here based on the decree issued by religious scholars from different walks of life.

Khwaja Asif said terrorism had become an issue of international importance and mentioned continuous efforts by Pakistan to eradicate the menace from its soil.

He said several successful operations had been carried out in the country against the elements that targeted innocent people.

He mentioned that 1829 scholars from across the country declared terrorism and extremism as evil and their unanimity of views demonstrated their patriotism.

The Foreign Minister said the country’s civil and military leadership was at one page in their effort to counter terrorism and it was imperative that the nation stood firm behind them.

He said Islam and terrorism were in total contrast to each other and added that the government would make every possible effort to achieve the objectives of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Earlier, the government launched national narrative on extremism and terrorism at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’, the document contains a Fatwa against militancy duly endorsed by religious scholars of all schools of thought.

Under the auspices of International Islamic University, the document has been prepared after consultations amongst different segments of the society, including religious scholars, parliamentarians, intellectuals and policy makers.

The narrative declares armed struggle against the country, its government or armed forces illegal. The document acknowledges that it is responsibility of the government to fully implement Islamic provisions of the constitution. However, taking up arms to achieve this purpose amounts to Fasaad fil Arz.

Quoting verses from holy Quran and Hadith, the document says suicide is unacceptable in Islam and a grave sin. Supporting such attacks has also been described as tantamount to supporting a collection of sins.

Addressing the ceremony, President Mamnoon Hussain expressed the confidence that the national narrative will help address the challenges of sectarianism, extremism and terrorism.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is fulfilling its commitments in the war on terror but it is also for the international community to fulfill its obligations by listening to the voices emanating from Myanmar, occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

