Nation united against country’s enemies: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) Conference was held on Friday in which Federal Minister for Planning and Development Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for National Food Security Mr Rana Tanveer Hussain and General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) graced the occasion. Civil and military officials, involved in the national undertaking also attended the conference.

The forum was briefed about the multi-faceted GPI initiatives and significant benchmarks achieved in a short span of time. The initiatives presented before the forum included, inter alia, establishment of model farms, water management schemes, technology innovations and investment partnerships aimed at ensuring food security and enhancing agricultural productivity in Pakistan.

The Federal Ministers, while concluding the session lauded this transformative initiative and underscored that agriculture is the lifeline of Pakistan. They hoped that GPI would introduce contemporary best practices in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

While addressing the conference, COAS remarked that “Pakistan is a blessed land with an industrious and resilient nation which needs to come together for national development”.

COAS assured that “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all possible support for the economic development of Pakistan and underscored that the Army’s efforts would contribute towards comprehensive national security and collective good of the nation”.