F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two suspected terrorists were arrested in a raid conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday in Dera Ismail Khan.

The operation was taken on the intelligence report in Dera Ismail Khan and the arrested were identified as Ajmal and Jamal.

According to CTD, the suspected members of the banned organization were involved in 2015 terrorist attack in which three security personnel were martyred and another three injured.

