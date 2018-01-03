Evidence yet to be found in corruption cases: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the court still trying to find any evidence against him in the corruption reference.

This he said while talking to media persons on Wednesday after attending the corruption proceedings against him and family at the accountability court.

Former premier Nawaz criticized the double standard of justice and adding that the judiciary’s clearly favoring Imran Khan, referring to his recent ‘clearance’ by the Supreme Court in the disqualification case against him.

He added that it is very confusing when one have no offshore company and not a single evidence was found against him was disqualified and the other who publicly claiming that he had offshore company, he was given clearance certificate.

Nawaz also rejected rumors regarding his recent visit to Saudi Arabia for getting any NRO.

Advertisements