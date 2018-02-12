Faizabad case: IHC warns contempt proceedings as government’s delaying tactics continue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday warned that if the Raja Zafar-ul-Haq report of Faizabad dharna was not presented in the next hearing then the court will issue contempt of court notice to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and three concerned federal ministers.

The committee was formed under the leadership of Zafarul Haq-led to probe the issue of the amendment in the oath regarding the Finality of Prophethood when the Elections Act 2017 was passed last year.

During the hearing, Arshad Kiyani Deputy Attorney General maintained that the report was not presented before the court as it was not completed.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court asked that is it possible that the report is not finalized? And Raja Zafarul Haq signed the report.

Justice Sidiqui remarked that don’t play hide and seek with the court in this regard and don’t force us to demand record directly from the National Assembly.

Faizabad case has been adjourned until February 20.

A religious party protested against the amendment, which was later reversed by the government, and ended its protest after agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

Advertisements