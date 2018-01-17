IHC rejects Dar’s petition against accountability court proceedings

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected former finance minister, Ishaq Dar’s petition to suspend the accountability court order of declaring him as a proclaimed offender.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, is facing a corruption of possessing more assets comparing to his declared sources of income. NAB filed a case against him in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Hearing Dar’s plea, the two-member IHC bench also ended the stay order on the accountability court proceedings against him

