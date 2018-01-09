Imran Khan breaks silence over his third marriage rumours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finally breaking his silence over rumours regarding his third marriage with Bushra Maneka, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the opposition members are trying to portray that he has committed a biggest crime by expressing his wish to get married again.

“For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered billions in nation s wealth; or ordered a Model Town-like killing spree; or revealed the state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married,” Imran Khan stated in a message posted on Twitter.

He mentioned that the vicious media campaign led by Nawaz Sharif and Mir Shakeel-ul-Rehman does not bother him. The vicious, gutter media campaign led by NS & MSR mafia does not bother me as respect & humiliation come from Allah Almighty.

However, my concern is for my children & the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS & MSR. “NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way,” he tweets.

Khan further said he has known the Sharifs for 40 years and he is aware of all their ‘sordid personal lives’ but he would never stoop to the level of exposing these details. “I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details.”

At the end, Imran Khan asked his well wishers and supporters to pray that he finds personal happiness which he has been deprived of for few years. All I ask of my well wishers and supporters is that they pray I find personal happiness which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of.

Earlier on Sunday, The party of cricket legend turned politician Imran Khan confirmed that he has sent a proposal of marriage to a faith healer but that the woman has yet to decide on the matter.

The 66-year-old Khan has earlier married and divorced two women, socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.

Rumors about Imran Khan’s third marriage continued circulating on Monday though his party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, on Sunday issued a statement saying that “if and when the proposal is accepted” by the lady in question, Bushra Maneka, the former cricket start will announce it.

Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a deeply conservative family. Khan has in the past sought her out for spiritual healing.

