Khawaja Asif is a grave security risk: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Supreme Court for awarding one-month jail term to PML-N’s Senator Nehal Hashmi over his outburst against judiciary.

Hashmi was charged with contempt of court he criticized judiciary and members of a joint investigation team (JIT) tasked to investigate offshore properties of the ruling Sharif family in the Panama Papers case in May last year.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of Hashmi’s speech. The PML-N distanced itself from Hashmi’s outburst and suspended his basic membership. In the last court hearing, Nehal Hashmi tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks.

A three-member Supreme Court bench rejected Hashmi’s apology and sentenced him to month-long jail term. The apex court also disqualified the PML-N senator for five years and imposed a fine of Rs50, 000/-. “Want to congratulate the SC for moving against Nehal Hashmi on his abuse of & threats to senior judiciary and their families,” tweeted Khan, in his first response to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I can assure them the whole nation stands with the SC & they shd not be weighed down by the contemptuous & abusive behaviour of Sharifs & their darbaris.”

Khan announced that he was filing a separate petition in the apex court for an early hearing of the case against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

“We are petitioning SC for an early hearing of the case against Kh Asif as he is a grave security risk in the sensitive office he holds,” Khan alleged. “He has a foreign domicile, works for a foreign concern, receives salary from abroad & has foreign bank accts – all of which he did not declare.”

