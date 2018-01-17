Man resembling of Kasur rape case suspect held in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police have reportedly arrested the main accused in the seven years old Zainab murdered case, from Lahore and declaring it a major development.

The private news channel reported that the suspected who lookalikes to a person can be seen in a CCTV footage from Bhatta Chowk which is an area of Lahore.

The suspected person was shifted to a nearby police station and according media report the suspect has confessed his crime of raping and killing the seven years old Zainab in Kasur.

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 when she was on her way to Holy Quran class. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that the minor girl had been raped and murdered.

Police believe the suspect is a serial killer as the same DNA found in previous assault cases in which nine girls, ages five to 10 years, were raped and killed seven of them.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also took suo moto notice of the Kasur rape case and summoned all investigators on next hearing, going to be held on Sunday.

