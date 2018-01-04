MNA Khokhar’s nephew among three killed in Lahore firing

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least three persons were killed and seven others were injured after two rival groups opened fire on each at the wedding ceremony of the nephew of MNA Afzal Khokhar in Lahore’s Johar Town late Wednesday night.

Police private news channel that two rival groups, Ashraf Bhatti group and Malik Aslam groups, were attending Fawad’s marriage ceremony. But in the wedding both the group started brawl and opened fire on each other and in a result MNA Khokar’s nephew Imran and his guard were killed on the spot.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital after the incident

MNA Khokhar’s elder brother and Imran’s father Malik Shafi Khokhar along with PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar were also present at the event.

IG Punjab Arif Nawaz took notice of the incident and directed CCPO to submit a report on it.

