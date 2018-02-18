Nawaz Sharif not ready to be accountable for billions of irregularities: Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif and his family think that they are above the law and adding that they are shouting because they are not ready to be held accountable for Rs300 billion irregularities.

Imran said this while speaking in the party’s central executive meeting. He said that it is very strange that Nawaz Sharif starts talking about the construction of roads and bridges whenever anyone asked about the looted money.

He added that PTI will continue to bring forward corruption cases of federal and Punjab government and also formed an anti-corruption committee under Shafqat Mehmood leadership.

Imran Khan rejected all the blames regarding taking benefits from the KP government in the last five years and adding that Sharifs have looted the public money and now they have to give answer for their crimes.

He announced that the PTI’s parliamentary board will soon start its work, and the party will learn lesson from its defeat in the Lodhran election.

