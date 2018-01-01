Nawaz trying to stop Shahbaz’s ascent: Aitzaz Ahsan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has claimed that Nawaz Sharif is fearful of Shahbaz Sharif of the meeting with senior Saudi Arabian officials and adding that both the brothers are undergoing a conflict.

This he said while talking to media persons at Lahore on Monday. He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was not invited to Saudi Arabia and still he landed in Kingdom to follow Shahbaz meetings.

When Nawaz knows about Shahbaz meetings with senior Saudi official he panicked and travelled to Kingdom, he added.

The Sharif brothers’ multiple visits to Saudi Arabia have resulted in criticism by opposition parties. PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have questioned the reasons behind the visits.

