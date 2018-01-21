Pakistan again summons Indian diplomat over Indian ceasefire violation across LoC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson, Dr Mohammad Faisal has said that Pakistan once again summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner on Sunday register protest against the repeated ceasefire violations along the border by the Indian forces.

Dr Faisal told that Indian forces again violated the ceasefire on January 20-21in Nikial Sector across the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in which two innocent civilians were martyred in the firing.

Moreover, Sahiba, Naseema and six-month-old Noor were injured in the incident and have been shifted to the Kotli District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

According to Foreign office, in 2018, Indian forces have carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

