Power of MQM-P still rests in London: Vohra

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Arshad Vohra has claimed that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has no power and still all the decisions were made in London and they are only a puppet.

Vohra said this while talking to media persons on Tuesday at Islamabad. He said that there are no difference in MQM-P and MQM-London as both the parties were controlled from London.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was scheduled to hear the MQM-P petition to disqualify Arshad Vohra from the Deputy Mayor seat because he left the party and he was elected on MQM-P votes, however the ECP postponed the hearing until January 3 because of the members were absent.

Vohra added that the real face of MQM-P was still yet to be revealed, and that the party was merely a puppet show.

Arshad Vohra was elected deputy mayor of Karachi as a leader of MQM-P but later he joined PSP, and Farooq Sattar has asked the ECP to disqualify him on these grounds.

