PTI confirms Imran Khan’s marriage with Bushra Maneka

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Maneka.

The party issued pictures of Imran’s nikah with Bushra Maneka, in which close relatives of Bushra Bibi are seen.

Imran’s political secretary Awn Chaudhry is also witnessed in the images.

Imran’s friend Zulfi Bukhari and Awn Chaudhry confirmed that the nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore on Sunday (today).

Bukhari and Chaudhry also stood witness to Imran’s nikah.

Senior correspondent with The News Umar Cheema had broken the story of Imran Khan’s third marriage in the start of January 2018, but the party had denied it at the time.

