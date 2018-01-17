PTI leaders get bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar bail application was approved by anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday in four cases of terrorism.

The ATC was hearing four cases against PTI leaders SHireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Arif Alvi as well PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PAT Chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri. The four cases are registered against them in connection of 2014 Dharna including for the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the-then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

The three PTI leaders appeared before the court for the first time in the case for their pre-arrest bail and they submitted surety bonds of Rs100,000 each after which ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand restrained the police from arresting the suspects.

The ATC directed Mazari, Umar and Alvi to appear before it on January 23.

