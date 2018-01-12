SC suspends governing council  of PMDC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan dissolved the government council of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on Friday and ordered to form a interim committee to handle its matter.

The Supreme Court ordered to establish a seven-member interim committee to run the activities of PMDC. Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf will be part of the team, while it will be headed by Justice Shakirullah Jan. The attorney general will help the interim committee to outline legislation for PMDC.

The governing council of PMDC is responsible of regulating the medical institutions across the country.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced the verdict and adding that he will also monitor the interim setup personally.

The interim setup will be able to inspect the medical colleges, a short order said. A detailed verdict is yet to be released.

Earlier in December 2017, the chief justice expressed displeasure over poor standards of medical education and high fee at private medical colleges. He also barred Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) from accrediting new medical and dental colleges till further orders.

The court had issued restraining orders while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to exorbitant fee structure of private medical and dental colleges.

