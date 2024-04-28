COAS Asim Munir vows to crush ‘any instability’ in way of development journey

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has declared that negative propaganda and social media trolls cannot deter armed forces from working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

The Army Chief said this while addressing Green Pakistan Initiative Conference on Friday.

General Asim Munir said no instability will be tolerated in journey of prosperity and development, urging the people of Pakistan to reject negative forces altogether and lay focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability.

The Army Chief said they are all a “united team Pakistan”, and Insha’Allah, with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will be foiled.

Courtesy: (24News)