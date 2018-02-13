Senate election: ECP rejects nomination papers of two PSP, MQM-P members each

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the nomination papers of two members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) each on Tuesday for the senate election.

According to media report, ECP rejected the nomination of MQM-P’s Amir Waliuddin Chishti for being a bank defaulter and also did not accept the nomination papers of the party’s other nominee, Ahmed Chinoy, on the technocrat seat as he failed to produce his 16-year educational record.

Similarly, The ECP rejected the nomination papers of Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) nominee Hassan Sabir’s and Mrs Sofia Saeed Shah’s nomination papers filed on technocrat and women seats were also rejected for the same reason.

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab ECP rejected former finance minister and sitting Senator Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for the Senate elections.

Dar had applied for a technocrat seat from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The Senate elections take place on March 3.

