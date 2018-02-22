Seven injured in gas pipeline explosion in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: As many as seven persons were injured in Nustral Bhutto Colony of Karachi after a gas pipeline exploded on Wednesday night.

Three women and children were also included in the injured persons and they were shifted to nearby hospital after the incident.

Following the gas pipeline explosion, the nearby houses were collapsed and the people were injured because of debris and flames.

The residents of the area criticized the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC for failing to repair the gas leakage which was present for quite a few days and despite several complains the SSGC didn’t take any action in this regard.

Hospital sources, however, added that two of those injured in the incident were in critical condition.

