Shah criticizes CM Shehbaz on Kasur incident says  applause ‘shameful’

ISLAMABAD: Syed Khursheed Shah, opposition Leader in the National Assembly criticized the Cm Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab government for clapping and congratulating message while announcing the arrest of seven years old Zainab’ murderer in Kasur.

On Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the arrested accused, Imran, is the murderer of seven-year-old Zainab and referred to him as a “serial killer”. On the occasion he congratulated, amid cheers and applauds, Punjab’s cabinet committee, Law Minister Sanaullah, IGP Punjab, additional chief secretary home, chief secretary, and other intelligence officials including Military Intelligence (MI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Opposition leader Khursheed added that it is shameful that CM and cabinet are applauding because sixty cases of child sexual abuse were reported in Kasur in 2016 and dozens of suspects were arrested but not one was punished.

Shah added that CM Shehbaz and provincial cabinet should be ashamed of clapping after arresting the culprit and adding that the cheering and clapping was a slap on the faces of 250 children of Kasur’s and 12 minor girls who were sexually abused.

Shah further added that CM Shehbaz should be ashamed of being unable to save Kasur’s children rather to taking credit and making people clap for him.

