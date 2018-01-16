SSP Rao Anwar survives attempt on life, two attackers killed in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar survived unhurt in an attempt on life assailants attacked his convoy. Two attackers were killed and four cops were injured in the assault.

Police said that convoy of SSP Anwar was attack while heading to his home in Malir Cannt, Karachi.

However, the police official remained unhurt in the attack. Four cops sustained bullet wounds in the attack

Two attackers were killed in the retaliatory firing of the police.

Earlier in 2015, SSP Rao Anwar survived an attack when assailants’ hurled grenades and opened fire on his convoy while the police officer was returning home from the residence of slain DSP Fateh Muhammad Sangi.

