Two children among four killed in latest Mumbai fire

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: At least four persons including two children were killed and five other were injured in a fire in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

It was the third deadly inferno which hit India´s financial capital in just a few weeks.

As per the Indian media the fire broke out on the fourth floor of a residential building in Andheri East area of Mumbai and quoting the official that four persons including two children were killed and five others were injured in the incident.

It is the latest blaze to highlight concerns over fire safety in Mumbai, where millions live in cramped dilapidated properties.

On December 29, 14 people were killed when a huge inferno tore through a popular market bar and restaurant.

That disaster came just over a week after a fire swept through a sweet shop, sparking a building collapse which killed 12 sleeping workers.

Activists say builders and landlords often cut corners on safety to save costs and accuse Mumbai´s civic authorities of negligence and apathy when it comes to inspections.

Advertisements