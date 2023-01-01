100 Afghan refugees return home from Iran

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan has confirmed that approximately 100 Afghan migrants have returned from Iran.

The Afghan Ministry said on its social media platform, X, that around 871 Afghan migrants had re-entered the country via the Islam Qala border. Whether these refugees were forcibly deported or returned to the country voluntarily is unclear.

According to the ministry’s report, these returnees have been referred to the International Organization for Migration’s office for receiving food and non-food assistance. This comes when the expulsion and return of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan has risen.

Previously, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan had also reported the return of 2,289 Afghan migrants from Iran and 23 others from Pakistan. Many returnees cite the lack of job opportunities and worsening economic conditions in neighbouring countries like Iran and Pakistan as their primary reasons for returning. Since the Taliban assu-med control of Afghanistan, many factors, such as persecution, security risks, economic decline, and unemployment, have compelled people to flee the country.