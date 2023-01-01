209 schools without buildings in Baghlan

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok) Education Department officials in northern Baghlan province say 209 out of 527 schools in the province have no buildings and as a result their students face serious problems.

Maulvi Mohammad Noor Azizi, director of education, said about 337,000 students, including girls, were studying in 527 schools in the province. He said 209 schools had no buildings and more than 51,000 students were attending classes under the open sky. Azizi added they had talked to some aid giving organizations about buildings for these schools, but practical work was yet to be seen.

He said some of these schools were provided tents and they were striving to solve all problems crippling the education process. Fazl Rahman Ansari, principal of Abdul Rahman bin Auf school said that students of the school had been attending classes under the shadow of trees and walls for years.

Also, principal of Bibi Amna High School Noorul Haq told Pajhwok that the school had only five classes and around 100 students attended lessons under the open sky. He said due to the lack of a building, he had reduced the teaching hours period from 45 minutes to 30 minutes. Also, a student of Abdul Rahman Bin Auf School, Noorullah, told Pajhwok that his school had no building and students had to face many problems. He urged the government to resolve the issues as soon as possible.