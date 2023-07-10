100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 33 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday lost 33.27 points, a negative change of 0.07 percent, closing at 45,009.34 points against 45,042.61 points the previous trading day.

A total of 254,960,671 shares were traded during the day as compared to 314,785,498 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.322 billion against Rs 6.770 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 117 of them recorded gains and 193 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 29,935,500 shares at Rs 4.05 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 22,845,944 shares at Rs.1.32 per share and Haves Home Appl with 8,599,500 shares at Rs.6.37 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 74.59 per share price, closing at Rs 1,619.92, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with an Rs 74.48 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,124.99.

Khairpur Sugar witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 21.90 per share closing at Rs 270.10; followed by Pak Services with Rs 20.01 decline to close at Rs 749.99. (APP)