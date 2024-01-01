Eurozone producer prices fall more than market estimates in March

LONDON (AA) : Eurozone industrial producer prices dropped more than market forecast in March, according to data released on Monday.

Producer prices decreased 7.8% from last year in March, after February’s revised 8.5% decline, Eurostat data showed.

The market expected industrial producer inflation to come in at minus 7.7% in the month.

Energy costs dove 20% year-on-year in March, easing from 21.3% decrease in February.

In the EU, industrial producer prices went down 7.6% annually in March.

On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices in March edged down 0.4% in the euro area and 0.5% in the 27-member EU bloc.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.