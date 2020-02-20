‘100 tons’ of Pine Nuts not shipped to China

KABUL (TOLO News): Farmers and factory owners in the capital say they are now waiting for more than 100 tons (metric) of pine nuts to be exported to China.

The Chamber of Commerce and Investments admitted that flights to China are suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s been a long time since our export to China first stopped. Our warehouses are full of pine nuts,” said Sher Ali Zadran, pine nut businessman.

According to companies exporting pine nuts, one kilogram of pine nuts in a Chinese market will sell for up to 2,800 Afghanis, and each kilogram of clean pine nuts in these markets can earn up 7,000 Afghanis.

“Although flights to China have declined, this has not had much impact on our exports. We are already exporting to other countries around the world,” said Sayed Zaman Hashemi, the CEO of Chamber of Trade and Investment.

The pine nut export season starts every year in September and lasts for up to three months, but this year, due to delays in exports to China, bulk pine nuts that were prepared to be exported to China have remained in warehouses.