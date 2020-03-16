11 ANDSF Kkilled in attack on Ghor checkpoint

KABUL (TOLO News): At least 11 security force members were killed in a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in Shahrak district of Ghor province on Sunday night, said district governor Mohammad Kabiri.

The attack took place on the Herat-Ghor highway and the fighting “lasted for several hours,” according to Kabiri.

“More than 20 Taliban were also killed in the clash,” he said, adding that the Taliban “torched two humvees and stole a third.”

Neither the Taliban nor government security officials have commented on the attack.