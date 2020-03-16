21 cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan: Health Ministry

KABUL (TOLO News): Five new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the total to 21, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The five new cases include two in Herat, two in Logar and one in Badghis province.

263 samples were tested, out of which 21 were positive, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, the minister of refugees and repatriation, Sayed Husain Alemi Balkhi, said that at least 10 Afghan refugees have been killed due to the new coronavirus infection in Iran, but added that there isn’t an exact figure about the number of the refugees who are infected with COVID-19.

The minister said that at least 15,000 Afghan refugees are returning to Afghanistan from Iran on a daily basis.

The refugees minister was summoned to the Wolesi Jirga, the Lower House of Parliament, along with Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz to discuss ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

On Saturday, as coronavirus cases increase in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health said it has made preparations to acquire at least 50,000 testing kits for the virus.

The Afghan government has allocated $25 million for the Ministry of Public Health to respond to the virus.