18 caught cheating during engineering recruitment test in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As many as 18 candidates were caught cheating during the Public Commission Service recruitment test for the post of Assistant Engineering.

According to the details, the Public Commission Service of Peshawar – after the inquiry – banned a total of 18 candidates for a period of three years who were allegedly using electronic devices to cheat the test for the post of Assistant Engineer.

The Public Service Commission has decided to cancel the results of the Assistant Engineer test affected by the cheating incident.

Officials from the Public Service Commission (PCS) took prompt action by establishing an inquiry committee.

Upon the committee’s completion of the investigation, those accused of cheating have been subjected to a ban, preventing them from participating in PCS tests for a duration of three years.