2,000 people evacuated in Russia as Typhoon Khanun brings rains, floods

ISTANBUL (AA) : Russia on Sunday said more than 2,000 people, including 405 children, were evacuated from the country’s eastern region of Primorsky amid flooding caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Khanun.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram that 16 municipalities in the region remain flooded, while 4,368 residential buildings, 5,654 personal plots, and 43 sections of highways were still underwater.

“Twenty-eight settlements were cut off by water. Nine boat crossings were organized. There are 13 temporary accommodation centers, where there are already 550 people, including over 160 children,” the statement added.

Rescue teams have reached the affected area.

“In the Oktyabrsky District, Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, the peak of the flood has passed. Water has been drained from Khorolsky and Mikhaylovsky districts. Emergency and restoration work is being carried out,” it further said.

So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported and humanitarian aid is being delivered to the region with the help of Mi-8 helicopters.