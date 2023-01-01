Second round of negotiation on Sindh caretaker CM remains inconclusive

KARACHI (NNI): The second meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Rana Ansar concluded without reaching a consensus on the name for the caretaker chief minister of Sindh. Another meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow between the both to settle the issue.

During the meeting, various names were considered for the caretaker chief minister, but no concurrence was gained.

Rana Ansar, while addressing the media after the meeting, emphasised that this was the second round of consultations, and efforts were made to agree on a suitable nominee. However, if an agreement cannot be reached, the matter will be taken to the parliamentary committee for further discussion.

It is worth noting that Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir has been nominated by the Sindh Government for the role of Caretaker Chief Minister. On the other hand, the opposition has put forward the names of Shoaib Siddiqui, Younis Dhaga, and Dr. Safdar Abbasi as potential candidates. It is to be recalled that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori Friday dissolved the provincial assembly after signing the summary sent to him by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh cabinet got dissolved with the dissolution of the provincial assembly. However, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will continue to hold the office until the appointment of a caretaker Sindh chief minister.

The Sindh Assembly got dissolved under Article 112 of the Constitution a day before its constitutional term.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah forwarded a summary to the governor for dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Addressing the last session of the Sindh Assembly, the CM said, “I congratulate all over the successful completion of five years tenure. These five years were not easy.”

The Sindh chief minister said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto asked him to contest elections in 2002 and he was elected as the chief minister four times since then. Sindh Assembly, he said, was a historical house and it was barred several times from functioning.

He said that the Sindh Assembly speaker was sent to jail and there had been many hurdles in its way. The CM regretted that over 2.1 million houses were damaged in the floods while 20,000 schools lost their basic structures.

He added that Sindh was subjected to destabilisation and many cases were registered during this tenure.

Shah also stated that a big case was lodged against him, so that he would be arrested, adding that the Sindh Assembly speaker was still coming from the jail to preside over the house proceedings.

During the Covid-19, strict measures were adopted by the Sindh government, he said, adding that the hospitals were set up for the treatment of several diseases in a record short time.

“Our performance was better than many developed countries during the Covid-19,” he added.