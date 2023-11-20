2,000 women work in MOI

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that nearly two thousand employees of the ministry are women.

These women are working in the Ministry of Interior’s several departments, including the General Directorate of Passports, the Directorate of Public Services, and at checkpoints, according to Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani.

“The presence of women in the ranks of the police, especially in the service offices of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, and in the security and in checkpoints are necessary. Currently, 1995 women are working in the service offices of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, including the General Directorate of Passports, the Directorate of Public Services, and checkpoints,” the spokesperson noted.

“More attention should be paid to the of presence of women, so that better services are provided to the people of Afghanistan,” said a military analyst. Women who work in various departments of the Ministry of Interior said that they have earned achievements in the security sector.

“Women are working in the detective, criminal, and other fields. We are working here from 8 a.m. until the next morning at 8 a.m. We are working 24/7,” said Medina, an employee of the Ministry of Interior.

“We want to get rid of the misery and also help our country,” said Angela, another employee of the Ministry of Interior.

Shakila, who is working at one of the checkpoints in Kabul, said that it has been more than two years since she has been working as an employee of the Ministry of Interior. “Here we are working in the physical inspection of women, in the women’s issues and also we are working outdoors, arresting people. They [police] cannot enter houses without us,” Shakila, an employee of the ministry said.

“Such opportunities should be provided to other women too, because it helps the society get better and the economic problems of women be resolved,” Saieda, another employee said.

