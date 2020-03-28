231 schools in KP turned into quarantine centers

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: 231 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been turned into quarantine centers which will be utilized by the provincial health department if need be, media reported on Saturday.

The education department confirmed that 133 schools for boys and 98 schools for girls have been turned into quarantine centers in 35 districts of the province.

The most number of centers, 28, have been established in Charsadda. Furthermore, 31 schools in Lower Dir, 25 in Swabi and 15 Mohmand Agency will be used as quarantine centers.