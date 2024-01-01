27 die in militant attacks on Iran security forces

TEHRAN (Reuters): Suspected militants killed at least 11 Iranian security force members and suffered 16 fatalities in attacks on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards headquarters in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, state media reported on Thursday.

The overnight clashes between the Jaish al-Adl group and security forces took place in the towns of Chabahar and Rask, state TV said. “The terrorists failed to succeed achieving their goal of seizing the Guards headquarters in Chabahar and Rask,” deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state TV.

State TV said 10 other security officers were also injured in the fighting in the impoverished region. The area, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the site of frequent clashes between Iranian security forces and militants as well as drug traffickers.

Iran is a key transit route for narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan to the West and elsewhere. In December, the militant group attacked a police station in the town of Rask, killing 11 security personnel.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Mudassir said condemned the two heinous terrorist attacks in Iran. He said Pakistan expressed solidarity with Iran in fighting terrorism. “Pakistan strongly condemns 2 heinous terrorist attacks at police & security posts in Rask & Chabahar resulting in martyrdom of brave Iranian security forces. We stand in full solidarity with our brotherly neighbour Iran in fighting terrorism & protecting its interests. Terrorism must be curbed,” he tweeted.

Pakistan unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran. In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people and Government of Iran in fighting terrorism.”

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is deeply concerned about the growing acts of terrorism in our region. It is a regional and global threat that requires resolute response,” it concluded.