PHC stops NAB proceedings against Chinese company

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmad stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from actions against a Chinese company involved in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project while directed the company’s officials to cooperate with officials during the investigation.

PHC has withdrawn the interim relief granted Maqbool Sons Director Masood Shah on his absentia from the court. During hearing Shumail Ahmad Butt, Abdul Munem, Waseem Sajjad advocates on behalf local companies while Naeem Bukhari advocate represented Chinese’s company, NAB prosecutor Azeem Dad and Additional Deputy Prosecutor General Muhammad Ali appeared before the court.

The counsel argued that NAB had issued a notice to Chinese’s company without following proper procedures and that the company had already completed the project. The lawyer further argued that PHC and Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared the project as lawful.

NAB’s lawyer argued that the Chinese company was a 2% shareholder in the project and that NAB had the authority to investigate. The lawyer also mentioned that the company could may approach the international arbitration council for their grievances.

PHC ordered NAB for submission of reply on Chinese’s company writ plea and extended interim relief of other petitioners expect Masood Shah over his absentia from court and adjourned further hearing till 25th June.

PHC orders appointment of LDC at Directorate of Immigration & passport

A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered Directorate of Immigration and Passport to appoint Zeeshan Alam as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), on Thursday.

The counsel Nauman Mohib Kakakhel advocate appeared on behalf of Zeeshan Alam, who had challenged the refusal of the directorate of immigration and passport to issue appointment letter to him on the post of LDC.

The counsel argued that the petitioner had applied for the post LDC BPS-09 and thereafter passed the screening test and typing speed test hence was called for interview. He added that there was 6 people contesting for 5 seats and one of them refused to join hence all of them were to be appointed, however, the department appointed 4 persons and refused to appoint the petitioner.

The counsel argued that it is a settled law that those on the waiting list are to be appointed when a selected candidate refused to join. Additional Attorney General contended that No Objection Certificate (NOC) for appointments was expired and the position remained vacant therefore was re advertised.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Waqar Ahmad allowed the writ plea while directing the respondents including Directorate of Immigration and Passport to appoint the petitioner against the vacant post of LDC.