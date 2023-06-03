3 days Pashto literary festival concludes

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The three days pashto literary festival was concluded here Monday at Nishtar Hall where participants emphasized the need for scholarly research on various aspects of the language.

The festival was aimed to foster intellectual discourse amongst the Pashto-speaking community while encouraging them to continue celebrating their rich cultural heritage. Prominent Pashto poets, researchers and scholars participated in 3 days long event.

The participants highlighted the importance of Pashto literature and emphasized the need for scholarly research on its various aspects.

Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat graced the occasion as Chief Guest and also had an interactive session with the participants. Later on, Corps Commander visited the art gallery where he was briefed by students of Pukhtoonkwa College of Arts, Abdul Wali Khan University. (APP)