32,226 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Health ministry

DUBAI (AFP) : The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 32,226 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 84 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,518 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The war began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack from Gaza that left about 1,160 dead in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.