4% of women support recognition of Taliban govt

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has published its quarterly report on the status of women under the rule of the Taliban administration. The report highlights women’s calls for increased international pressure on the Taliban.

The UNAMA report, released on Tuesday, reveals that the UNAMA office, the International Organization for Migration, and the UN Women’s Unit have recently conducted in-person and online consultations with 462 women across 33 provinces of Afghanistan.

According to the report, since the establishment of the interim government, nearly 70 decrees issued by the leadership of the Taliban have restricted women’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

The report indicates that 45% of women have requested increased international aid to improve their situation. Another 39% of women have stated that direct dialogue opportunities with the Taliban are necessary to improve their human condition. Meanwhile, 4% of women have emphasized the recognition of the Taliban.

A Gallup survey in 2023 shows that only 11% of women in Afghanistan are satisfied with their life situation.

Women’s Education: Women in these consultations emphasized prioritizing education and employment. The report states that the deprivation of education, coupled with increasing poverty, has led to serious problems for women. The lack of girls’ education has also led to an increase in early marriages and violence against women.

The report also notes that girls’ restricted access to education has led them to engage in domestic activities such as tailoring, carpet weaving, embroidery, and jewellery design.

Despite over two years of girls above sixth grade being barred from schools, the Taliban administration has made no effort to reopen girls’ schools.

Mental Health and Social Relations of Women: 76% of the interviewed women reported being in a “very bad” or “bad” mental state.

They spoke of loneliness, depression, suppression, and gradual elimination from society.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report mentions that bans on women’s presence in parks, sports clubs, and beauty salons have reduced their social interactions.

As a result of employment bans and job losses, women have reported a decrease in their decision-making power within the family.

Displaced Women: UNAMA emphasizes that recent earthquakes in western Afghanistan and the deportation of undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan have put women at greater risk. The majority of the victims of the Herat earthquake were women and children. The report suggests that restrictions imposed by the Taliban and existing traditions contributed to higher casualties among women in the Herat earthquake.

The deportation of undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan, who lack access to health services, is a serious concern highlighted by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The report stresses that the deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan will put women’s rights activists at risk of persecution. United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also expresses concern for returning women who face human rights violations in Afghanistan.

In United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)’s previous quarterly report, which examined the situation of women in April and June 2023, 69% of women reported suffering from depression, isolation, and feelings of humiliation.