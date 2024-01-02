4 terrorists killed in operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday, conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which 4 x terrorists were sent to hell including a suicide bomber.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.