409 connections disconnected

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 409 connections; Rs 10.7 million fine imposed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 68 connections on illegal use of gas while another 15 on use of compressor and 01 FIR lodged against gas thieve. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.07 million against gas theft cases.

In Rawalpindi & Islamabad the team disconnected 137 connections on illegal use of gas while another 01 on use of compressor and 01 FIR lodged against gas thieve. The amount of Rs 0.7 million have been booked against gas theft cases.

In Multan 2 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 21 on use of compressor.

In Peshawar & Karak, the company disconnected 70 connections on account of direct use of gas while another 02 FIRs lodged against gas thieves and also imposed fine of Rs 2.1 million against gas theft cases.

In Bahawalpur the team disconnected 03 connections on use of compressor.

In Sahiwal, 02 connections were disconnected on compressor use.

In Faisalabad 07 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 2 on use of compressor. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.13 million against gas theft cases.

In Sheikhupura 20 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.02 million booked against gas theft cases.

In Sargodha, 02 connections were disconnected on compressor use.

In Gujrat the team disconnected 81 connections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 7.68 million have been booked against gas theft cases.