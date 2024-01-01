Stocks gain 600 points in intraday trade

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) returned to trading in the green on Thursday, gaining more than 600 points during intraday trade.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index gained 632.63 points to reach points at 12:54pm, up 0.99 per cent from the previous close of 63,919.84 points. Raza Jafri, head of equities at Intermarket Securities, said that the market had reacted positively to “encouraging data” of healthy remittances and lower T-bill auction yields.

This was coupled with growing positive sentiment “prompted by corporate events, such as Mari Petroleum hitting its upper circuit after announcing a decent sized gas discovery”, he added. Jafri also noted that the IMF Executive Board meeting for the programme’s review was also set for later today.