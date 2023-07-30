5 dead, 20 wounded in Rajanpur bus accident

RAJANPUR (Monitoring Desk): At least five people lost their lives, and 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Rajanpur district on Sunday morning.

The ill-fated bus was carrying pilgrims and was en route from Sakhi Sarwar to Jacobabad when the incident occurred in the Fazilpur area of Rajanpur.

According to initial reports, the bus met with the accident after it veered off the road and overturned.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the accident immediately after receiving the news and transferred the injured to hospitals.

People with severe injuries were shifted to Rajanpur district hospital, while the others were shifted to a local hospital in Fazilpur.

Deceased passengers of the ill-fated bus included a woman and two children.

Rescue services district incharge Dr Aslam said that the accident took place as the driver of the bus lost control due to falling asleep.