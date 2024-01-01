May 9 planners, executors won’t be allowed to hoodwink law: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan’s armed forces, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs, Thursday strongly condemned the criminal acts perpetrated during the May 9 riots last year.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), while terming May 9 as one of the darkest days in the country’s national history, said in a statement that the politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage.

On May 9 last year, charged mobs vandalised private and public properties including military installations following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

“Failing to undermine national harmony and stability, the planner, facilitators and executors of this conspiracy embarked upon a sinister campaign of hate against the Armed Forces and the state with an intent to twist the narrative to their advantage and shift the blame on the state institutions,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that it is precisely for this reason there can neither be any compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors of the May 9 tragedy nor would they be allowed to hoodwink the law of land.

“Bringing the real culprits of 9th May to justice is paramount to ensure that in future, no one dares to desecrate the memories of our heroes and the symbols of our unity through such an unwarranted conduct in future,” the statement read.

“By displaying utmost restraint during this deliberate and brazenly orchestrated violence, Pakistan Armed Forces thwarted the insidious conspiracy by the planners, facilitators and executors who wanted to destabilise Pakistan by inciting confrontation between the people and the Armed Forces,” it added.

The statement further reads that the country’s armed forces, today, have renewed their resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and defeat nefarious designs of the enemies of its, both external and internal.

“Our Shuhada and their families are pride of Pakistan. The Armed Forces of Pakistan pledge to uphold their dignity and respect at all costs. Pakistan Armed Forces hold a very special relationship with the people of Pakistan,” the statement mentioned.

It invited the nation to join hands to strongly denounce the conspiracies to weaken Pakistan and work together for the prosperity and stability of our beloved country. “Pakistan Armed Forces Zinda’bad, Pakistan Painda’bad.”