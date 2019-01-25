50 killed in Sudan demonstrations to date: Former PM

KHARTOUM (AA): At least 50 people have been killed in Sudan since the country was engulfed by popular protests in mid-December, Sadiq al-Mahdi, an opposition politician and former prime minister, said Friday.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Khartoum, al-Mahdi called on the Sudanese security forces to stop using deadly force to disperse unarmed demonstrators.

He also called for the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir.

“We have credible information that the number of deaths since the protests began more than one month ago now stands at 50,” al-Mahdi stated.

“We support these demonstrations and roundly condemn the use of violence against protesters,” he added.

Al-Mahdi, leader of the opposition National Umma Party, went on to say that his party had agreed with Sudan’s Independent Professional Association on the need for a post-Bashir “transitional period”.

Following Friday prayers, large demonstrations erupted in both Khartoum and Omdurman, Sudan’s second largest city.

In the capital, protesters converged on the home of Majob Altaj Mahjo, a demonstrator who was reportedly killed Thursday by security forces.