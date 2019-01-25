School van catches fire in Karachi; schoolgirl, driver receive minor burns

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A schoolgirl and driver of a van suffered minor burns on Friday as the vehicle caught fire in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Korangi Ali Raza, the van driver and a schoolgirl received minor burns in the incident that occurred in Zaman Town.

As per initial reports, a short circuit in the van led to the fire.

The SSP said there was no gas cylinder in the van. “Police officials standing nearby removed the children from the van and dropped them home,” he added.

On January 5, eight children suffered burns as their school van caught fire near Orangi Town area in Karachi. The incident led to a police crackdown against school vans fitted with CNG and LPG cylinders.

The crackdown in turn triggered protests from school van drivers and owners, who demanded that their vehicles be allowed to be fitted with CNG.